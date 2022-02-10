Left Menu

UK legislates for tougher Russia sanctions

Britain published new legislation on Thursday broadening the scope of those linked to Russia who could be sanctioned if Moscow invades Ukraine. Britain warned on Thursday the West could face the "most dangerous moment" in its standoff with Moscow in the next few days, with Russia holding military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its troop buildup near Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:33 IST
UK legislates for tougher Russia sanctions

Britain published new legislation on Thursday broadening the scope of those linked to Russia who could be sanctioned if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Britain warned on Thursday the West could face the "most dangerous moment" in its standoff with Moscow in the next few days, with Russia holding military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its troop buildup near Ukraine. The new laws will allow Britain to impose tough penalties on those close to the Kremlin and involved in destabilising Ukraine, or undermining or threatening its territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence. It is part of an international effort to outline the economic consequences for Russia.

Russia denies it intend to invade Ukraine. It also set out the power to sanction those obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government.

"The UK can now sanction not just those linked directly to the destabilisation of Ukraine, but also Government of Russia affiliated entities and businesses of economic and strategic significance to the Russian government, as well as their owners, directors and trustees," a foreign office statement said. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has previously warned "there would be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs".

The legislation came into effect at 1700 GMT. Britain has not publicly disclosed the possible targets of any sanctions, but warned they would be imposed the moment any incursion takes place. It set out the following strategically important sectors within which new sanctions could be imposed: chemicals, construction, defence, electronics, energy, mining, financial services, information, communications and digital technologies and transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge; Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid CO...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year; Olympics-In quest for winter gold, China taps summer sports talent and more

Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022