Social Justice minister to launch scheme for marginalised individuals

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will launch the Central Sector Scheme SMILE Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise on Saturday. It keeps in mind the social security that is needed through multiple dimensions of identity, medical care, education, occupational opportunities and shelter, according to the ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:57 IST
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will launch the Central Sector Scheme “SMILE: Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise” on Saturday. This umbrella scheme, under the aegis of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, is designed to provide welfare measures to the transgender community and the people engaged in the act of begging, the ministry said in a statement.

'SMILE' includes two sub-schemes - 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons' and 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of engaged in the act of Begging'.

It aims to strengthen and expand the reach of the rights that give the targeted group the necessary legal protection and a promise to a secured life. It keeps in mind the social security that is needed through multiple dimensions of identity, medical care, education, occupational opportunities and shelter, according to the ministry. The government has allocated Rs 365 crore for the scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

