Left Menu

Tripura villagers thrash couple 'in illicit relationship'

As soon as she did it, they dragged the couple out, tied them to a tree and beat them up.Chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women, Barnali Goswami, said it is a barbaric incident.We want stringent punishment for those who were involved in the crime.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-02-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 00:09 IST
Tripura villagers thrash couple 'in illicit relationship'
  • Country:
  • India

A group of villagers have beaten up a man and a woman in their early 40s after tying them to a tree in Tripura's Sepahijala district, suspecting that they are engaged in an illicit relationship, police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident which went viral showed the man repeatedly claiming that he is a distant relative of the woman.

On being informed, a police team reached Paulpara village in Golaghati area and rescued the couple on Wednesday night.

''We have come to know about incident at Golaghati and asked the Superintendent of Police, Sepahijala, to register a case and undertake an investigation,'' Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Arindam Nath, said.

After the man, a driver by profession, went inside the woman's house, villagers reached there and asked her to open the door. As soon as she did it, they dragged the couple out, tied them to a tree and beat them up.

Chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women, Barnali Goswami, said it is a barbaric incident.

''We want stringent punishment for those who were involved in the crime. We will send a team to enquire about the incident,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge; Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid CO...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year; Olympics-In quest for winter gold, China taps summer sports talent and more

Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022