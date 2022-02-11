Left Menu

Delhi Police sub-inspector arrested for taking bribe of Rs 22k

The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector posted at Mundka for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000 to allow the vehicles of a transporter on road, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 00:13 IST
The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector posted at Mundka for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000 to allow the vehicles of a transporter on road, officials said on Thursday. During the operation, the accused Jagmal Singh allegedly tried to run over the CBI team, injuring an officer of the central agency in the process, they said.

He was later overpowered by other members of the team and taken into custody, the officials said. The CBI has filed an FIR in this regard with the Delhi Police at the Mundka police station, they said.

''It was alleged that the accused demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 24,000 from the complainant to facilitate his vehicles to ply on road. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 22,000 from the complainant after negotiating the said bribe amount,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

''Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi and remanded to police custody till February 11,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

