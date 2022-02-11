Left Menu

U.S. seeks trade talks with Mexico over marine life protections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 00:33 IST
The United States is seeking consultations with Mexico over its environmental obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, including protection of the endangered vaquita porpoise, U.S. trade officials said Thursday.

The U.S. also seeks to discuss Mexico's obligations to prevent illegal fishing and trafficking of the totoaba fish, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

"USTR is committed to protecting the environment and is requesting this consultation to ensure Mexico lives up to its USMCA environment commitments,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "We look forward to working with Mexico to address these issues."

