U.S. seeks trade talks with Mexico over marine life protections
- Country:
- United States
The United States is seeking consultations with Mexico over its environmental obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, including protection of the endangered vaquita porpoise, U.S. trade officials said Thursday.
The U.S. also seeks to discuss Mexico's obligations to prevent illegal fishing and trafficking of the totoaba fish, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.
"USTR is committed to protecting the environment and is requesting this consultation to ensure Mexico lives up to its USMCA environment commitments,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "We look forward to working with Mexico to address these issues."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- The United States
- Katherine Tai
- Canada
- Mexico
- USMCA
ALSO READ
San Jose votes to be first U.S. city to mandate gun liability insurance
U.S. judge keeps Oath Keepers founder Rhodes in jail ahead of sedition trial
Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire, letting Biden pick successor
U.S. Coast Guard intercepts 191 Haitians aboard sailing vessel off Bahamas
Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire, letting Biden pick successor