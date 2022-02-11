EXPLAINER-How Ottawa's anti-vaccine mandate protests are defying police, spreading globally

Horn-blaring demonstrations demanding an end to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine mandates have caused gridlock in the capital Ottawa since late January. The protests by truckers and others are now spilling to key Canada-United States border crossings and disrupting trade.

The mayor of Windsor, Ontario, where protesters have closed the Ambassador Bridge border crossing to the United States, choking trade, said police were preparing to physically remove https://www.reuters.com/article/healthcoronavirus-canada-trucking-windso/windsor-mayor-says-authorities-prepared-to-physically-remove-trucker-protesters-if-needed-idUSW1N2U703K protesters if necessary. How did the protests start?

The "Freedom Convoy https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-police-seen-getting-tough-trucker-protests-continue-2022-02-07 " driving across Canada toward Ottawa in late January ostensibly opposed vaccinate-or-quarantine mandates for cross-border truckers. But convoy plans had been in the works before then, and most truckers do not support the convoy. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, an industry group, said it opposes protests on public roadways and the vast majority of Canadian truckers are vaccinated.

The protests have broadened to oppose a range of COVID-19 measures, many of them provincial, not federal, purview. What are the authorities doing about the protests?

Canadian authorities are scrambling to end the Ottawa occupation, hoping a combination of criminal charges, traffic tickets and the prospect of losing access to fuel will end the blockades. A court granted an interim injunction https://www.reuters.com/article/ca-health-coronaviurs-canada-trucking-idCAKBN2KD04N this week, prompted by a class-action lawsuit, preventing people from sounding horns in downtown Ottawa.

Protesters say they are peaceful but some waved Confederate flags and swastikas in the occupation's early days. Some Ottawa residents say they were harassed. Police in Ottawa are promising stricter action but have avoided mass arrests and aggressive efforts to clear blockades. They have made only about two dozen arrests while issuing more than 1,300 tickets for noise and other violations.

What are the options for police? Canada has laws and bylaws against blocking traffic, excessive noise, harassment and dangerous operations of motor vehicles, among other things. But police forces have been largely unable or unwilling to crack down on occupiers, with enforcement complicated by factors such as the blockade's urban setting and the presence of children with many of the protesters. Police have said they feared violence if they were too aggressive.

Commercial vehicle licenses could provide authorities with another avenue of enforcement – but they first must issue a charge or ticket. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an emergency House of Commons debate Monday that his government is working with provinces "to make sure contraveners suffer the consequences."

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in an email that blockading Ottawa "could cause licenses to be revoked and could potentially impact [truckers'] ability to get and maintain insurance." A person can have their commercial vehicle registration suspended or cancelled if they rack up enough infractions.

What are the challenges for enforcement? Ottawa police say they need 1,800 people – officers and civilian staff – to beef up their response. A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said earlier this week the federal government, which has provided 275 Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, may add to that assistance. The Ontario provincial government has also said it is considering upping its support.

Protesters are also getting outside legal help. Right-wing organization Rebel News has said it would cover protesters' legal fees. Ottawa lawyer David Anber said he plans to file complaints about police conduct in some cases, particularly where people were taken into custody and released without being charged. Some criminal charges may not stick in the context of people exercising their right to protest, he said.

"Any protest, there's a certain amount of ordinary laws that get broken." Trudeau has ruled out using the military to clear the Ottawa protest.

What impact are the protests having? Three border blockades are disrupting hundreds of millions of dollars in Canada-U.S. trade https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-canada-trade-idCAKBN2KD2IW.

Copycat protests have also sprung up in Australia, New Zealand https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-pm-warns-more-covid-variants-2022-2022-02-08 and France https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-canada-trucking-franc/waving-canadian-flags-french-freedom-convoy-gets-underway-idUSL8N2UK4U2, while truckers in the United States have said they are planning similar demonstrations. Trudeau has refused to meet with protest organizers and moved to an undisclosed location outside Ottawa as the convoy arrived. He has since returned to Ottawa and said following public health measures is the best way to fight the pandemic.

The protests may have contributed to the opposition Conservative Party's ousting of leader Erin O'Toole, https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/main-rival-canadas-trudeau-ousted-after-losing-party-confidence-vote-2022-02-02 who angered some Conservative legislators for initially distancing himself from the protests. Some provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec, have eased COVID-19 measures since the start of the protests, but denied a connection.

What do Canadians think about the protests? A recent poll found https://2g2ckk18vixp3neolz4b6605-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Legers-North-American-Tracker-February-7th-2022.pdf 62% of Canadians surveyed oppose the "Freedom Convoy." Canadians have largely followed government’s health measures and nearly 79% of the eligible population has taken two doses of the vaccine.

But sentiment ranges widely, as it does about government response to COVID-19 itself. Some Canadians support the protests, saying they are tired of government over-reach, while others are alarmed that police have been unwilling or unable to end unlawful blockades.

