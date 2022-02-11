Left Menu

CISF nabs 3 men with fake Aadhaar cards at Jammu airport

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 00:38 IST
Representative image
Security forces at the Jammu airport on Thursday arrested three people and recovered fake Aadhaar cards from them, officials said.

Yasir Hussain, Mohammad Rafi and Parvinder, all from Doda here, were detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the airport based on suspicion and asked them to produce their documents. They were planning to fly to the Leh airport, the officials said.

After preliminary questioning, the CISF personnel handed them over to the police, who formally arrested them, they said.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli confirmed their arrest.

