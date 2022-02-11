Left Menu

18-yr-old held for killing employer's mother in Delhi

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his employers mother at their house in west Delhis Paschim Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

18-yr-old held for killing employer's mother in Delhi
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his employer’s mother at their house in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

They identified the accused as Rohit Dubey, originally from Madhya Pradesh. Complainant and victim Saroj Jain’s son Manish Jain (46) informed the police that he runs a shop in Multan Nagar and Dubey had joined work on February 3 through a relative. The very next day, he allegedly robbed Rs 90,000 from their house in the same locality and hid the money in the shop. Jain said though he did not report the robbery to the police, he dropped Dubey at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station in order to send him packing home. However, Dubey returned to Jain’s house, broke open the door and robbed another Rs 20,000. When Saroj resisted, he allegedly pushed her down and stomped on her. Her collar bone broke and she died, police said. Jain saw Dubey rushing out of the house. He, however, ran to attend to his mother, but she was declared brought dead at the hospital. Dubey, on the other hand, ran back to the shop to collect the Rs 90,000 he had previously robbed, but was caught by the other workers at the shop, police said.

