Ontario court freezes donations to anti-vaccine protesters through GiveSendGo app
- Country:
- Canada
An Ontario court on Thursday froze funds donated to anti-vaccine protesters through the app GiveSendGo. The injunction, which Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government had sought, comes after GoFundMe cut off fundraising for the so-called "Freedom Convoy," whose participants have been blockading cities and border crossings across Canada with demands that include the deposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
According to the GiveSendGo website, the "Freedom Convoy" had raised more than $8 million as of late Thursday afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justin Trudeau
- Freedom Convoy
- Canada
- Doug Ford
- Ontario
ALSO READ
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ottawa declares state of emergency amid ongoing 'freedom convoy' protests
Freedom Convoy: After Canada, truckers from Netherlands, New Zealand, UK, US rise against COVID restrictions
Paris police authority bans French 'Freedom Convoy' protests from the capital