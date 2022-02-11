Biden: I would not send troops to rescue Americans fleeing Ukraine
President Joe Biden said on Thursday U.S. citizens should leave Ukraine now and he would not sent troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country if Russia invades.
"Things could go crazy quickly" in Ukraine, Biden told NBC News in an interview.
