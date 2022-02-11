Left Menu

Libyan PM says Parliament naming new government is attempt to enter Tripoli by force -Al Ahrar

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-02-2022 04:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 04:59 IST
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said in an interview on Libya Al Ahrar TV on Friday that the Parliament's selection of a new government is another attempt to enter Tripoli by force.

"I still reject any attempts to drag Libyans into a new war," al-Dbeibah added.

