Libyan PM says Parliament naming new government is attempt to enter Tripoli by force -Al Ahrar
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said in an interview on Libya Al Ahrar TV on Friday that the Parliament's selection of a new government is another attempt to enter Tripoli by force.
"I still reject any attempts to drag Libyans into a new war," al-Dbeibah added.
