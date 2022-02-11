Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Quad ministers convene to address Indo-Pacific 'coercion', climate, COVID

Climate change, COVID and China's "coercion" in the Indo-Pacific will top the agenda when foreign ministers of the Quad – an informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States – convene in Melbourne on Friday, but the discussions will also expand into an escalating crisis between the West and Russia over Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Australia this week as Washington grapples with a dangerous standoff with Moscow, which has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and stoked Western fears of an invasion https://www.reuters.com/world/kremlin-denies-putin-promised-not-hold-manoeuvres-near-ukraine-2022-02-08. Russia denies it has such plans.

Exclusive-U.N. aims to launch new Afghanistan cash route in February: U.N. note

The United Nations aims to kickstart this month a system to swap millions of aid dollars for Afghan currency in a plan to stem humanitarian and economic crises and bypass blacklisted Taliban leaders, according to an internal U.N. note seen by Reuters. Since the Taliban takeover in August, foreign financial assistance has stopped and international banks are wary of testing U.N. and U.S. sanctions on the hardline Islamist group, leaving the United Nations and aid groups struggling to obtain cash even as they continue to receive humanitarian donations.

U.S. and China U.N. envoys trade barbs on Russia and Ukraine

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Thursday she hopes China will urge Russia to "do the right thing" on Ukraine, prompting her Chinese counterpart to quickly respond with a call for diplomacy and an end to "hyping up the tension."

China was the only country to vote no with Russia last week in a failed bid to stop the 15-member U.N. Security Council from meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-fails-keep-un-security-council-debate-ukraine-closed-2022-01-31, at the request of the United States, on Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus.

Canada-U.S. border city seeks court order to remove truck protesters

A Canadian mayor said on Thursday his city was seeking a court order to remove anti-coronavirus mandate protesters who have blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route and forced automakers in both countries to reduce operations. The closure of the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest border crossings in North America and a supply route for Detroit's carmakers, has U.S. and Canadian officials scrambling to find alternate routes to limit any economic damage.

Russia holds drills in Belarus as West warns of 'dangerous moment'

Britain said on Thursday the "most dangerous moment" in the West's standoff with Moscow appeared imminent, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine. Ukraine also staged war games and the United States urged Americans in the country to leave immediately due to increased threats of Russian military action. But leaders on all sides signalled they hoped diplomacy could still prevail in what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Europe's biggest security crisis for decades.

French coastguard rescues 36 migrants in English Channel

The French coastguard has rescued 36 migrants in the English Channel who were trying to cross to Britain in an inflatable dinghy, the maritime authority for northern France said on Thursday. French authorities were intercepting inflatable boats several times a month, returning people to French shores, a spokeswoman said.

Ukraine says no breakthrough with Russia but both sides agree to keep talking

Nearly nine hours of talks between Ukraine and Russia on Thursday failed to produce a breakthrough on signing a joint document, but both sides agreed to keep talking, the chief of staff to Ukraine's president said after the talks in Berlin. Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital for talks on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with tensions running higher after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.

Analysis-Leaving Mali would not be easy as French military feels the heat

France is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali, but adapting its strategy to prevent Islamist militancy spreading south may prove complex and contribute to uncertainty in the region. Relations between Paris and the junta in Bamako have deteriorated https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/thousands-take-streets-bamako-anti-french-protest-2022-02-04 since it announced it would abandon some bases in the north of its former colony, reduce troop numbers and focus on hunting jihadist leaders in the region.

Exclusive-U.S. to help UAE replenish missile defense interceptors after Houthi attacks

The United States will help the United Arab Emirates replenish interceptors it uses to knock down incoming missiles following a spate of unprecedented attacks by Houthi fighters in Yemen, the U.S. general overseeing Middle East operations told Reuters. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged a string of largely failed strikes on UAE targets that have triggered Emirati and U.S. air defenses and have even seen American troops based there briefly taking shelter.

U.S. says Americans in Ukraine should depart immediately

The United States has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately due to the "increased threats of Russian military action" against Ukraine. "Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means," the U.S. State Department said in an advisory.

