Myanmarese refugee arrested with heroin worth Rs 8.75 lakh in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-02-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 08:26 IST
Myanmarese refugee arrested with heroin worth Rs 8.75 lakh in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old man from Myanmar, who had taken refuge in Mizoram, has been arrested in an area close to the India-Myanmar border and heroin worth Rs 8.75 lakh seized from his possession, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise and Narcotics Department on Thursday seized 290 gm of heroin in Sapianmaksak area near Champhai town from Valiana, a resident of Tahan in Myanmar, who had taken refuge in Mizoram following the military coup in the neighbouring country last year.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, it added.

