Kochi: Indian Navy rescues Napalese national from drowning in Venduruthy

Fast Intercept Craft (FIC), a crew of Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy, on Thursday, rescued a Napalese national from drowning in Venduruthy.

Tanka Bahadur Bhujel, a Napalese national rescued from drowning by FIC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"A Fast Intercept Craft(FIC) under HQSNC, patrolling in the area, rescued a person jumping from Vikrant-Venduruthy bridge. The man identified as Tanka Bahadur Bhujel, 33 years old, is a Nepalese national," said PRO Defence Kochi in a tweet. The Indian Navy also stated that Bhujel was provided first aid and the incident was reported to the local police. (ANI)

