Olympics-Alpine skiing-Gut-Behrami set for gold in super-G
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 09:46 IST
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami was in the gold medal position in the Beijing Olympics women's super-G on Friday after the top 30 skiers had completed their run.
Second-placed Austrian Mirjam Puchner was 0.22 behind Gut-Behrami's leading time of 1:13.51 while another Swiss skier, Michelle Gisin was third quickest.
