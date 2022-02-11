Maha: Private electrician held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe to illegally install electricity meter
The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private electrician for demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a person in order to illegally install an electricity meter at the latters house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a private electrician for demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a person in order to illegally install an electricity meter at the latter's house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The accused, Mahendra Patil (46), was arrested by the Palghar unit the ACB's Thane range on Thursday afternoon, he said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB (Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 for installing the electricity meter at the complainant's house, following which the latter approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and nabbed Patil at his office in Naigaon while accepting the money. An offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the local police station against the accused and investigation into the case is on.
