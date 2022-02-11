Left Menu

Maha: Private electrician held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe to illegally install electricity meter

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private electrician for demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a person in order to illegally install an electricity meter at the latters house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:07 IST
Maha: Private electrician held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe to illegally install electricity meter
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a private electrician for demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a person in order to illegally install an electricity meter at the latter's house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The accused, Mahendra Patil (46), was arrested by the Palghar unit the ACB's Thane range on Thursday afternoon, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB (Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 for installing the electricity meter at the complainant's house, following which the latter approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and nabbed Patil at his office in Naigaon while accepting the money. An offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the local police station against the accused and investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022