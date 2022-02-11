External auditor's interim report on governance process in BharatPe in few weeks:CEO Suhail Sameer

An interim report on the review of the governance process in BharatPe is expected in the next couple of weeks, CEO Suhail Sameer told employees in a letter.

BharatPe has a huge amount of cash in banks and existing investors continue to back the company. The firm does not need to raise capital in the foreseeable future, Sameer said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)