Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee meeting on March 3

The meeting of the Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee will be held on March 3 in Parliament.

Updated: 11-02-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 12:37 IST
The meeting of the Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee will be held on March 3 in Parliament. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 14, as the first part of the Budget Session 2022 concludes today.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The second part of the session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

