Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet for 2nd part of Budget Session on March 14

New Delhi, February 11 (ANI) The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned to resume its second part of the Budget Session on March 14 after a recess of one month.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 12:47 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet for 2nd part of Budget Session on March 14
Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 14, 2022.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned to resume its second part of the Budget Session on March 14 after a recess of one month. Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the House on Union Budget 2022-2023 and concluded the discussion on the issue.

Soon after the Finance Minister completed her address, the Deputy Speaker took some special mentions and then announced the adjournment of the first part of Budget Session, saying "the House stands adjourned till March 14". Earlier, papers were laid on the table when the Upper House assembled for the day at 10 am followed by BJP Member of the House L Murugan made a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Twenty-seventh Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on January 31 with the President addressing both Houses of Parliament assembled together. The Union Budget was presented on February 1. With the announcement of an adjournment of the House on Friday, there will be a recess from February 12 to March 13 during which the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for various ministries and departments and prepare reports.

Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8 after the House will assemble for the second part of Budget Session on March 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022