Hijab row: K'taka HC requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing the petitions against the Hijab ban, has requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and also restrained the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

In its interim order issued by the three-judge full bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the court also made it clear that the order was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform. ''We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders,'' the full bench comprising CJ Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said in their order on Thursday, which was made public on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)