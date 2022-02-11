Left Menu

India win toss, elect to bat against WI in 3rd ODI

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:21 IST
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Friday.

Continuing to experiment, India made four changes, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shikhar Dhawan in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul. West Indies, on the other hand, replaced Akeal Hosein with Hayden Walsh in their playing XI.

India leads the series 2-0.

Teams: West Indies: Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

