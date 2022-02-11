Left Menu

Maha: Minor siblings from UP rescued in Palghar; efforts on to trace parents

On questioning, the children could only say that they were from Jushi village of Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The police have rescued two minor siblings from Uttar Pradesh, who were found on the streets of Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and are now attempting to trace their parents, an official said on Friday.

The MBVV police found Sanjanakumari Sanjay Gupta (12) and her brother Sahil (10) in Tulinj area of Vasai on February 4, senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of the Tulinj police station said. On questioning, the children could only say that they were from Jushi village of Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh, he said. The Tuinj police have written to their counterparts in Allahabad to trace the parents so that the children could be restored to them safely. The children are currently lodged at Vanvasi Ashram, he said. People with any information on the whereabouts of the children's parents can contact the Tulinj police station on 8669604028, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

