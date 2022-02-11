Uttarakhand's development among top priorities of double engine govt: PM Modi

The development of Uttarakhand is among the top priorities of the BJP's double engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a rally here for the February 14 assembly elections.

He also said that infrastructure development in the state's border villages is the BJP's priority and people will benefit from the Parvatmala and the Vibrant Village projects.

The prime minister announced that work on the Jamrani Dam project will start soon.

The Manaskhand tourism circuit will be developed in the Kumaon region of the state on priority over the next five years, he said.

While addressing the rally, Modi also said that the huge turnout indicates that Uttarakhand has made up its mind about voting once again for the ''double engine'' government.

Polling will be held in the state in a single phase for the 70-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)