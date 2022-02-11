Quad to strengthen cyber-terrorism cooperation- Australia's Payne
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:52 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Countries in the Quad grouping will strengthen cooperation on cyber- and counter-terrorism, including on ransomware attacks, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said after a meeting with her counterparts from India, Japan and the United States.
The four countries pledged on Friday to deepen cooperation to ensure the Indo-Pacific region was free from "coercion", a thinly-veiled swipe at China's growing economic and military expansion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Quad
- Japan
- Pacific
- China
- United States
- Marise Payne
- Australian
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 26 vs 44 a day earlier
China shares drop amid heavy selling by foreign investors
US races to retrieve crashed F-35 before China can seize 'its most advanced' jet
No exit from zero-COVID: China struggles to find policy off-ramp
U.S.'s Blinken holds talks with China's Wang on Ukraine risks