Quad to strengthen cyber-terrorism cooperation- Australia's Payne

Countries in the Quad grouping will strengthen cooperation on cyber- and counter-terrorism, including on ransomware attacks, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said after a meeting with her counterparts from India, Japan and the United States.

The four countries pledged on Friday to deepen cooperation to ensure the Indo-Pacific region was free from "coercion", a thinly-veiled swipe at China's growing economic and military expansion.

