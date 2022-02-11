Blinken says Russian troop build-up near Ukraine border continues

New Russian forces continue to arrive at the Ukrainian border and an invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time, including during the Beijing Winter Olympics, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Melbourne following a meeting of Quad -- an informal grouping of United States, Australia, India and Japan -- Blinken said Washington was going to keep drawing down its embassy.

