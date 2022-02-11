Two CoBRA jawans injured in Jharkhand IED blast

Two CoBRA jawans suffered serious injuries in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district and were airlifted to Ranchi, a police officer said on Friday.

The blast occurred in extremist-hit Bulbul-Peshrar area when a joint team of the CRPF -- of which CoBRA is a special operation unit -- and the Jharkhand Police were engaged in an operation against Maoists.

''CoBRA jawans Dileep Kumar and Narayan Das were injured in an IED blast in Bulbul-Peshrar area during an anti-extremist drive,'' Officer-in-charge, Peshrar Police Station, Rishi Kumar, told PTI.

The jawans, both in their 40s, were flown to Ranchi in a chopper, he said.

Locals claimed extremist activities have increased in the region over the past few months.

Some of them also said that they had been living in fear.

According to Kumar, a search operation to nab the rebels in the district was underway.

