Left Menu

Locals half-shave man's moustache, half-tonsure him as 'punishment' for stealing cow in MP village

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:24 IST
Locals half-shave man's moustache, half-tonsure him as 'punishment' for stealing cow in MP village
  • Country:
  • India

Villagers shaved half the moustache of a man, half-tonsured him and blackened his face as ''punishment'' for allegedly stealing a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Friday.

The bizarre punishment was meted out by the residents of Marutal village in the district on Thursday, an official said.

''The man had allegedly admitted to stealing a cow, following which a group of villagers decided to half-shave his moustache and half-tonsure his head,'' he said. The villagers also blackened his face and forced him to walk around the village, the official said.

The cattle owner said the cow had gone missing two days ago, and based on a suspicion, villagers had caught one Sitaram, who admitted that he had stolen the animal along with another man.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which, R B Pande, in-charge of the Jabalpur Naka police post, reached the village and brought the accused to the post.

A report has been filed in connection with the incident, and further action will be taken based on a probe, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022