Left Menu

US Navy Delegation visits Western Naval Command Headquarters in Mumbai

United States Navy delegation led by Rear Admiral Leonard C 'Butch' Dollaga, Commander Submarine Group 7, visited Western Naval Command Headquarters (HQWNC), Mumbai, on Wednesday to further hold discussions on maritime security.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:25 IST
US Navy Delegation visits Western Naval Command Headquarters in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

United States Navy delegation led by Rear Admiral Leonard C 'Butch' Dollaga, Commander Submarine Group 7, visited Western Naval Command Headquarters (HQWNC), Mumbai, on Wednesday to further hold discussions on maritime security. Dollaga discussed matters of relevance in the maritime domain with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. During the discussion, special emphasis was given to the growing cooperation between the Navies of both countries, said the Indian Navy in an official statement.

Dollaga was accompanied by David J Ranz, Consul General, US Consulate. This visit was part of follow-up activities linked to the "Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA)" and earlier discussions were held in October 2020 wherein a consensus was reached to explore cooperation in the field of "Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA)" with a formal agreement between the two sides. The US Navy delegation presented various avenues for further consultation between the two sides to enhance cooperation in the niche field of UDA and also strengthen Indo-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, said the official statement, which also added that the discussion was led by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff, HQWNC, from the Indian side, wherein various facets of mutual cooperation in the field of UDA were discussed.

India was accorded "Major Defence Partner Status" by the USA during PM Modi's visit to the US in June 2016. Defence trade and technology was institutionalized with India at par with closest allies and partners of the US. Major agreements signed between India and the US since 2014 include the Defence Framework Agreement (DFA), BECA, General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), Communication Compatibility and Security Arrangements (COMCASA) and the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), said the official statement.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022