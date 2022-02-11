Left Menu

Finland to sign deal bringing U.S.-built stealth jets to Russian border

Finland will sign a $9.4 billion agreement on Friday to buy U.S. F-35 fighter jets, bringing 64 radar-evading warplanes to a country bordering Russia at a time when Moscow is threatening military action unless the West pulls back its forces in Europe. Finland, which was historically neutral during the Cold War, is a member of the EU but not of the NATO Western military alliance, though it says it aims to cooperate with NATO and retains the right to join.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:41 IST
Finland to sign deal bringing U.S.-built stealth jets to Russian border
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland will sign a $9.4 billion agreement on Friday to buy U.S. F-35 fighter jets, bringing 64 radar-evading warplanes to a country bordering Russia at a time when Moscow is threatening military action unless the West pulls back its forces in Europe.

Finland, which was historically neutral during the Cold War, is a member of the EU but not of the NATO Western military alliance, though it says it aims to cooperate with NATO and retains the right to join. Its government said the decision to buy the advanced U.S. jets, announced in December, was part of long-term plans to boost the country's defenses and not a response to the ongoing confrontation between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

Agreements finalizing the purchase of the jets would be signed on Friday with the U.S. government and the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin Corp, the ministry said. "Yes, today it will be signed... It is a binding agreement that Finland will purchase the jets," Lauri Puranen, director in charge of the purchase at Finland's ministry of defense told Reuters. Finland has previously said the planes would begin to be deployed in 2027.

"This is another clear sign of how serious Finland has always been about its national defense," Finland's ambassador to the United States, Mikko Hautala, said in a statement. "It is part of our long-term planning and has nothing to do with the current situation as such."

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near its frontiers with Ukraine, and Western countries fear it is planning an attack. Moscow denies plans for an invasion but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless demands are met, including a promise to admit no new countries to NATO and to withdraw Western forces from Eastern Europe. Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its Prime Minister said in January. Still, Finland is buying NATO-compatible military equipment, which will allow for greater cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022