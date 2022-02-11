President Kovind inaugurates new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today (February 11, 2022).

Addressing the gathering, the President congratulated the people and government of Maharashtra on the inauguration of new Darbar Hall. He said that there is definitely something special in the people and the land of Maharashtra which repeatedly draws him here. Including this visit in the last four and a half years, he had come to Maharashtra about 12 times, he added.

The President said that Maharashtra is the land of spirituality as well as the land of brave struggles against injustice. This is also the land of the patriots as well as land of the devotees of God. Maharashtra is a major economic and cultural center of India. This state is blessed with talent and natural beauty. People of Maharashtra are known for their hospitality. Due to many such specialty, not only he, but countless people from India and abroad, being attracted to visit Maharashtra again and again. But in this visit, he is experiencing a emptiness. A week ago we lost our dear Lata Didi. A great genius like her is born only once in a century. The music of Lataji is immortal which will always enchant all the music lovers. The memory of her simplicity and gentle nature will also be remain imprinted in the mind of the people.

Noting that the construction of the Darbar Hall has been done keeping the heritage building's feature intact, the President said that it is prudent to choose modernity according to the demand of the times while keeping the tradition alive. He congratulated the Governor of Maharashtra and state government for construction of the Darbar Hall with latest facilities.

The President said that transparency is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system. The modern concept of the Darbar promotes transparency. The method of connecting with the people through the Janta Darbar by the public authorities is becoming popular. Thus, this Darbar Hall, in a new context, is a symbol of our new India, new Maharashtra and our vibrant democracy.

(With Inputs from PIB)