Left Menu

Kremlin cites Truss error as evidence West doesn't understand Ukraine conflict

Kommersant said Truss replied that Britain would never recognise them as Russian, and had to be corrected by her ambassador. In a later interview with another Russian paper, Truss said she had mistakenly thought Lavrov was referring to Ukrainian provinces.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:01 IST
Kremlin cites Truss error as evidence West doesn't understand Ukraine conflict
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Friday cited a geographical gaffe by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as an example of how poorly informed Western leaders were about the subject matter in the East-West standoff over Ukraine. "This is the reality in which we have to defend our position," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing, adding that talks involving France and Germany on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine yielded no results on Thursday.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper quoted two diplomatic sources as saying that during their closed-door meeting on Thursday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had asked Truss if she recognised Russian sovereignty over Rostov and Voronezh - two regions in the south of the country where Russia has been building up its forces. Kommersant said Truss replied that Britain would never recognise them as Russian, and had to be corrected by her ambassador. In a later interview with another Russian paper, Truss said she had mistakenly thought Lavrov was referring to Ukrainian provinces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022