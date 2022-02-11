Shutdown in parts of Srinagar
Parts of Srinagar witnessed a shutdown on Friday on the occasion of the death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on this day in 1984, officials said.
Shops and other business establishments were shut in some parts of the old city and the Maisuma area of the city here, the officials said.
However, there was no shutdown in other areas and the public transport was also plying normally in the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a banned organization, had called for a shutdown on February 9 and 11 to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru and Bhat.
Guru was also hanged in the Tihar Jail on February 9 in 2013.
