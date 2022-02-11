Four members of a family killed, two injured in road accident

Four members of a family were killed and two injured after the car they were travelling rammed into a stationary container in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday, police said.

The family was on its way to Jamshedpur from Barkakhana in Ramgarh district when their car rammed into the container on the national highway between Ranch-Jamshedpur at Nagradih under Chandil station limit.

Two persons were killed on the spot while four others were rushed to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, Officer-in-Charge of Chandil Police station, Sambhu Saran Das said.

Das along with police force rushed to the spot on being informed of the incident and shifted the injured to MGM hospital in Jamshedpur and forwarded the bodies to Sadar Hospital in Seraikela for post-mortem.

Two more persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, Das said.

Police suspect that the driver dozed off while driving and the vehicle rammed into the stationary container parked on the roadside.

