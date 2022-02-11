Five arrested in TN for trying to smuggle cocaine to Sri Lanka
Five persons from here have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle Rs 1 crore worth cocaine to Sri Lanka, police said on Friday.
The arrested were picked up based on a tip-off, police said.
