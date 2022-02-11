Maha: Kin of man who died resisting arrest accuse Bhiwandi cops of killing him

The family of a 30-year-old Bhiwandi resident has accused police of killing him while trying to nab him in connection with a crime case.

A team from Shanti Nagar police station in Thane district had gone to Pirani Pada area to nab Sadique Jaffri on Thursday night and a scuffle ensued after the latter tried to dodge arrest, sources said.

His kin rushed Jaffri to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, following which several family members claimed the police pinned him tight to the ground and choked him to death.

''Sadique used to run a pan shop and drive a rickshaw. The police pinned him down so tight that he died as he could not breathe,'' his brother claimed.

Bhiwandi Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Chavan told reporters on Friday the body had been sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post mortem and further action will be taken after the report is received.

''Jaffri has several crimes registered against his name. A police team had gone to nab and him and he went motionless during a scuffle. A probe is underway and action will be taken if any policeman is found to have committed an error,'' the DCP said.

He added that police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

