Left Menu

Maha: Kin of man who died resisting arrest accuse Bhiwandi cops of killing him

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 16:23 IST
Maha: Kin of man who died resisting arrest accuse Bhiwandi cops of killing him
  • Country:
  • India

The family of a 30-year-old Bhiwandi resident has accused police of killing him while trying to nab him in connection with a crime case.

A team from Shanti Nagar police station in Thane district had gone to Pirani Pada area to nab Sadique Jaffri on Thursday night and a scuffle ensued after the latter tried to dodge arrest, sources said.

His kin rushed Jaffri to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, following which several family members claimed the police pinned him tight to the ground and choked him to death.

''Sadique used to run a pan shop and drive a rickshaw. The police pinned him down so tight that he died as he could not breathe,'' his brother claimed.

Bhiwandi Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Chavan told reporters on Friday the body had been sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post mortem and further action will be taken after the report is received.

''Jaffri has several crimes registered against his name. A police team had gone to nab and him and he went motionless during a scuffle. A probe is underway and action will be taken if any policeman is found to have committed an error,'' the DCP said.

He added that police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022