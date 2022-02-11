UK source says Kremlin claims of ill-informed West are total rubbish

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss misheard Russia's Sergei Lavrov when asked about the sovereignty of two Russian regions in closed talks, a British source said, dismissing Kremlin claims the mistake showed the West's poor understanding.

"It's total rubbish and classic Russian propaganda," the source said, responding to comments from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

