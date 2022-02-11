Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray apprises Dy CM Pawar of BMC's development works in Worli, Dadar, Mahim

Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs Aaditya Thackeray on Friday took Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a tour to Worli, Dadar and Mahim to showcase the developmental work undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a part of its "tactical urbanism" initiative. Taking to Twitter, the Environment Minister shared pictures of the tour and said, "I had the pleasure of taking DCM Ajit Pawar ji on a quick early morning tour in Worli, Dadar and Mahim to showcase the developmental works done up by BMC under tactical urbanism."

Thanking Pawar for encouraging young MLAs to do better for the state, Thackeray said, "The CM and the Deputy CM have a keen eye for perfection, and there is always something to learn when they share their perspectives. I am grateful to DCM Ajit Pawar ji for always encouraging young MLAs like me to do better for the state." The Deputy Chief Minister also shared pictures on Twitter and said, "With State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, development works in the Chaityabhoomi area of Dadar, Vorli, Vorli, Koli, Mahalakshmi, Hill Top Lane etc. were inspected today."

The BMC had proposed its 'tactical urbanism' initiative for schools in the recent BMC Budget 2022-23. It was decided to implement the initiative across the city after a successful pilot in Byculla. As per BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the objective of the initiative is to give a safe environment for children and teachers to access the school in a clutter-free footpath with restricted vehicular movement in these zones.

"In this current financial year, the project will be scaled up and efforts will be made to make a perimeter of 500 metres safe for students and the school community to walk and access the school in a safe way. A provision of Rs 50 crore has been kept for the year for this purpose," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)