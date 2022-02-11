Left Menu

Ukraine expects more frequent dialogue with Russia after Berlin talks

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:05 IST
Ukraine expects four-way negotiations with Russia, Germany and France to happen more frequently after the latest round of such talks took place in Berlin, Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said on Friday.

Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital for talks on Thursday on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with tensions high after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.

Yermak said all sides agreed on the need to maintain a ceasefire.

