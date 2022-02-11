Left Menu

Building collapses in north Delhi, 2 women pulled out of debris

Two women were pulled out of the debris of a building which collapsed in north Delhis Bawana area on Friday afternoon and efforts are on to rescue others who are underneath the rubble, police said. The police were informed that the building near the Delhi Jal Board had collapsed and four to five people are reportedly buried under debris.

11-02-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were pulled out of the debris of a building which collapsed in north Delhi's Bawana area on Friday afternoon and efforts are on to rescue others who are underneath the rubble, police said. The fire department officials received information about the incident at 2.48 pm, following which three to four fire tenders rushed to the spot. The police were informed that the building near the Delhi Jal Board had collapsed and four to five people are reportedly buried under debris. The police rushed to the spot and found that the collapsed building was the part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas in which there were about 300 to 400 flats, a senior police officer said. Three JCB, one hydra machine and two ambulances reached the spot and rescue operation was started, they said. ''Two women -- Fatima and Shahnaaz -- both residents of JJ Colony, Bawana were taken out of the debris and sent to MV hospital Pooth Khurd. ''Another women Rukiya Khatoon and Shahnaz’s daughter Afrina (9) are still under the debris,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said. Besides, two to three more people are likely to be trapped underneath the rubble. Rescue operation is going on. Both the rescued women are out of danger, police added.

