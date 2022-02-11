Left Menu

Man held from Jharkhand's Jamtara for cheating Maha magistrate online

A 23-year-old man was held from Jharkhands Jamtara, nowadays infamous on social media as the phishing capital of the country, for allegedly duping a woman magistrate from Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.The woman magistrate had complained that she had called a customer care number she found on the internet after encountering problems while carrying out a credit card transaction on her mobile phone, Naupada Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.The person who answered on the customer call number stole Rs 54,000 from her account.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:19 IST
Man held from Jharkhand's Jamtara for cheating Maha magistrate online
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was held from Jharkhand's Jamtara, nowadays infamous on social media as the phishing capital of the country, for allegedly duping a woman magistrate from Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The woman magistrate had complained that she had called a customer care number she found on the internet after encountering problems while carrying out a credit card transaction on her mobile phone, Naupada Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.

''The person who answered on the customer call number stole Rs 54,000 from her account. After a case was registered under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions, a police team arrested Prabhu Mandal from Jamtara in Jharkhand. Two associates of Mandal are on the run.'' Dhole said.

''Since the complaint was made immediately, we managed to freeze the account and ensure she got back Rs 48,000. We have seized seven mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from Mandal,'' the ACP added.

Senior Police Inspector Jairaj N Ranavare of Thane Nagar police station said Mandal has cases registered against his name in Jamtara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022