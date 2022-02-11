Left Menu

German minister calls Ukraine situation 'dicey', urges diplomacy

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:24 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Instagram (Robert Habeck)
  • Poland

Every diplomatic effort must be made to de-escalate the "extremely dicey" situation around Ukraine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

"Every diplomatic effort must be made to de-escalate this situation," Habeck told reporters in Warsaw, adding that Russia would face hard-hitting sanctions if diplomacy failed.

"I say that knowing that every sanction, of course, has costs in one's own economy," he added.

