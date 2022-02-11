German minister calls Ukraine situation 'dicey', urges diplomacy

Every diplomatic effort must be made to de-escalate the "extremely dicey" situation around Ukraine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

"Every diplomatic effort must be made to de-escalate this situation," Habeck told reporters in Warsaw, adding that Russia would face hard-hitting sanctions if diplomacy failed.

"I say that knowing that every sanction, of course, has costs in one's own economy," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)