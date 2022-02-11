German minister calls Ukraine situation 'dicey', urges diplomacy
11-02-2022
Every diplomatic effort must be made to de-escalate the "extremely dicey" situation around Ukraine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.
"Every diplomatic effort must be made to de-escalate this situation," Habeck told reporters in Warsaw, adding that Russia would face hard-hitting sanctions if diplomacy failed.
"I say that knowing that every sanction, of course, has costs in one's own economy," he added.
