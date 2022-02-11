Mumbai: Nigerian man held with 407 gm cocaine worth Rs 1.22 cr

A 31-year-old Nigerian national was held in Andheri East in Mumbai allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 1.22 crore, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Friday.

Paul Ebe Enjoku, who had come to the country on a business visa, was held by the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's ANC on Thursday evening near Sahar village bus stop, he said. ''We found 407 grams of cocaine in his possession. He is peddling drugs in Mumbai and other areas with the help of eight associates. We are find out who his customers are and source of the contraband,'' ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said.

