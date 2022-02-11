Left Menu

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:33 IST
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Friday to move some $7 billion of the Afghan central bank's assets frozen in the US banking system to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks, according to a US official familiar with the decision.

The order will require US financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of assets for the Afghan relief and basic needs.

The other $3.5 billion would remain in the United States and be used to fund ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism, the official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been formally announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

