Left Menu

Russia trying to strong-arm Ukraine into talks with so-called breakaway republics, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:35 IST
Russia trying to strong-arm Ukraine into talks with so-called breakaway republics, Kyiv says
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to reach a breakthrough due to Russia's insistence that Ukraine talks directly to the so-called breakaway republics in the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine's Foreign Minister said on Friday. Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital on Thursday for talks on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with tensions running higher after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.

"Russia insists that Ukraine conduct a direct dialogue with the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a briefing. "If Ukraine agrees to this, then the status of Russia will change from being a party to the conflict to the status of being a mediator in the conflict. That is why we do not go for it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022