Russia trying to strong-arm Ukraine into talks with so-called breakaway republics, Kyiv says

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to reach a breakthrough due to Russia's insistence that Ukraine talks directly to the so-called breakaway republics in the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine's Foreign Minister said on Friday. Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital on Thursday for talks on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with tensions running higher after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.

"Russia insists that Ukraine conduct a direct dialogue with the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a briefing. "If Ukraine agrees to this, then the status of Russia will change from being a party to the conflict to the status of being a mediator in the conflict. That is why we do not go for it."

