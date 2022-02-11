Russia trying to strong-arm Ukraine into talks with so-called breakaway republics, Kyiv says
- Country:
- Ukraine
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to reach a breakthrough due to Russia's insistence that Ukraine talks directly to the so-called breakaway republics in the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine's Foreign Minister said on Friday. Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital on Thursday for talks on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with tensions running higher after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.
"Russia insists that Ukraine conduct a direct dialogue with the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a briefing. "If Ukraine agrees to this, then the status of Russia will change from being a party to the conflict to the status of being a mediator in the conflict. That is why we do not go for it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nord Stream 2 will not move forward if Russia invades Ukraine -State Dept
US delivers written response to Russian demands over Ukraine crisis
German soccer coaches banned for using fake vaccine passes
U.S.'s Blinken holds talks with China's Wang on Ukraine risks
Canada to deploy up to 400 personnel to support forces in Ukraine