Two accused absconding for past 11 years arrested in Jammu

Two persons evading arrest for the past 11 years in cases of trespassing and causing injuries to persons, were nabbed in a raid here, officials said.

Manjeet Singh and Santosh, who were booked in 2011 in several cases of house trespass, wrong restraint, assaulting and causing injuries in police stations in Jammu, were arrested, they said.

Police was looking for the accused for last over a decade and finally on local intelligence they were nabbed, the officials said.

The warrants were issued against accused Singh and Santosh by various courts under relevant sections of law, police said .

