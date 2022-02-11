J-K: Terrorists attack security forces in Bandipora, 5 injured
At least five security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a joint party of security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora area on Friday.
ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
At least five security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a joint party of security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora area on Friday.
"Terrorists attack a joint party of security forces in Bandipora, 5 persons injured," Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement