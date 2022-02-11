World News Roundup: Canada protests enter third week as 'sophisticated' demonstrators dig in; Russian parliament mulls delaying vote on recognising eastern Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canada protests enter third week as 'sophisticated' demonstrators dig in

As protests against Canada's pandemic measures enter their third week on Friday, police say they are dealing with sophisticated demonstrators blocking vital U.S.-Canada border crossings and dealing a blow to the economy. The "Freedom Convoy" by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, mirrored by the U.S. government, began with the occupation of the Canadian capital, Ottawa. The truckers then blocked the key Ambassador Bridge earlier this week and shut down two other smaller border crossings.

Russian parliament mulls delaying vote on recognising eastern Ukraine

Russia's lower house of parliament may seek guidance from the government on whether to call for the recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent, its speaker said on Friday, implying that the step could be delayed. The State Duma, Russia's lower house, is due on Monday to set a date to vote on a group of lawmakers' proposal to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise the two self-proclaimed republics that are supported by Moscow.

Macron refused Russian COVID test in Putin trip over DNA theft fears -sources

French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Kremlin request that he take a Russian COVID-19 test when he arrived to see President Vladimir Putin this week, to prevent Russia from getting hold of Macron's DNA, two sources in Macron's entourage told Reuters. As a result, the visiting French head of state was kept at a distance from the Russian leader during lengthy talks on the Ukraine crisis in Moscow.

Exclusive-Myanmar army defector recounts heavy losses inflicted by Chin rebels

A Myanmar army officer who defected and fled the country has detailed battlefield losses to rebels in the southern part of Chin state, with at least 50 soldiers killed and 200 badly wounded in 2021 by opposition fighters with homemade weapons. Kaung Thu Win, a captain who defected in December, offered a rare first-hand account of intensified fighting in Chin, in Myanmar's northwest, where the military junta has faced some of the fiercest armed resistance since it seized power a year ago.

French "Freedom Convoys" head towards Paris, and police checkpoints

France will deploy thousands of police in and around Paris on Friday and over the weekend and set up checkpoints at toll stations on major roads leading into the capital to keep "Freedom Convoy" motorists out, the city's police force said. Despite an order not to enter Paris, motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions are converging on the French capitals from multiple cities across France, inspired by the horn-blaring demonstrations taking place in Canada.

Record Hong Kong COVID infections strain hospitals, China pledges support

Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak. Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang will meet Chinese officials in neighbouring Shenzhen on Saturday to discuss support measures, the government said in a statement.

US says Russia masses more troops near Ukraine, invasion could come at any time

Russia is now massing yet more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time, perhaps before the end of this month's Winter Olympics, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. Commercial satellite images published by a private U.S. company showed new Russian military deployments at several locations near Ukraine.

ILO seeks changes to China's 'discriminatory' labour policies in Xinjiang

An International Labour Organization committee has expressed "deep concern" about China's policies in its farwestern region of Xinjiang, calling them discriminatory and asking Beijing to bring its employment practices into line with global standards. The report on the region, home to China's minority Muslim Uyghurs, risks stoking geopolitical tensions between China and the United States at a sensitive time for Beijing as it hosts the Winter Olympics.

U.S. moves to free $7 billion in Afghan assets to aid Afghan people, 9/11 victims -officials

The U.S. government will take steps on Friday to free half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan reserves held in the United States to aid the Afghan people without providing the Taliban access to the funds, sources familiar with the plan said. A multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by U.S. victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, the sources said.

S.Korea police probing assault of Chinese man amid Olympic skating furore -reports

South Korean police are investigating an alleged assault on a Chinese student in the southern port city of Busan, local media reported on Friday, amid growing anti-China sentiment over an Olympics skating race controversy. The disqualification of two South Korean short track speed skaters at the Beijing Winter Games has provoked anger at home, with many comments on social media and from some politicians accusing the referees of penalising them to boost the host nation's chances of winning medals.

