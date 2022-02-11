Left Menu

Russian military drills near Ukraine amount to escalation - Germany

Russia's troop build-up and military exercises on the border with Ukraine amount to an escalation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. We are preparing with all measures and with rigour but we are also simultaneously working for dialogue." She said Russia's naval exercises in the Black and Azov Seas also amounted to an escalation.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:41 IST
Russian military drills near Ukraine amount to escalation - Germany
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Russia's troop build-up and military exercises on the border with Ukraine amount to an escalation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. "On the military side we are not seeing any signs of de-escalation but rather the opposite. The Russian military build-up continues and in Belarus some 30,000 soldiers carried out military exercises, partly very close to the Ukrainian border," Baerbock said during a news conference in Amman, Jordan.

"This is why are preparing intensively for all scenarios, of course with close coordinations with our allies and with our partners in the European Union," Baerbock added. "There is a red line and this is the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are preparing with all measures and with rigour but we are also simultaneously working for dialogue." She said Russia's naval exercises in the Black and Azov Seas also amounted to an escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022