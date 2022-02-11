Left Menu

PIL opposes cremations at Shivaji Park

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:57 IST
A public interest litigation filed in the Bombay High Court on Friday has sought an order against the use of the famous Shivaji Park ground here for funerals.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, was cremated at the ground situated in Dadar. Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray too had been cremated at the same venue years ago.

Prakash Belwade, a resident of the area, said in the petition that the ground was meant for sports, but a memorial for Bal Thackeray was built there and now there is demand that there should be one for Mangeshkar too.

“With utmost respect to late Lata Mangeshkar and her tremendous contribution to music, the petitioner is afraid that construction of such memorials at the Shivaji Park would be setting a wrong precedent,” the PIL said.

It will come up for hearing in due course, court sources said. PTI SP KRK KRK

