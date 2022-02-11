Four pilots qualify for operating Dornier aircraft

Four trainee pilots of the 30th Dornier Operational Flying Training Course, including a woman pilot, have graduated as 'Fully Operational MR Pilots' at a passing-out ceremony held at INS Garuda on Friday, a defence release said.

Commodore Vishal Roy, Commodore (Aviation) was the chief guest of the event and presented awards to the trainee pilots who are now fully qualified on Dornier aircraft for all operational missions, the release said.

The course comprised of one month of ground training phase, which was conducted at various professional schools and six months of flying training at INAS 550.

Sub Lieutenant Sumnesh Bharti and Lieutenant Kashish Vohra were adjudged First in Flying' and First in Ground' subjects, respectively.

FOC-in-C South Rolling Trophy in memory of late Lieutenant Simon George Pynomootil for the 'Most Spirited Trainee' of Dornier Operational Flying Course was presented to Sub-Lieutenant Manoj Kumar.

This trophy was instituted during the diamond jubilee celebrations of INAS 550 to immortalise the spirit of the officer who was a qualified Islander pilot and lost his life in a fatal air crash while serving the squadron on May 17, 1985.

